22:28 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Tel Aviv stocks slip The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ended Monday trading with modest declines. The TA Composite Index closed down .27 percent. Worst hit were the leading dividend payers, which dropped .88 percent.



► ◄ Last Briefs