Liberman's office: He did not discuss body return today

The office of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman denied, Monday, a report that he said, earlier in the day, that Liberman would not negotiate with Hamas for the return of the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014's Protective Edge counter-terror operation in Gaza. The office issued a statement that said, "Contrary to the report on Channel 10, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman did not address the subject of the return of soldiers Saul Oron and Hadar Goldin today or in recent days. Liberman has always opposed prisoner exchanges of the kind that have been made until today.

Referring to the exchange of more than a thousand security prisoners for soldier Gil'ad Schalit, the statement said, "Remember, Lieberman voted against the Schalit deal and he believes nobody must think that terrorism pays."