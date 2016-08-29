Obama, Erdoğan to meet Sunday in China

Top White House aide Ben Rhodes announced, Monday, that United States President Barack Obama will meet Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday in China on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit, with Syria high on the agenda, according to Agence France Presse.

The Turkish operation inside Syria against Islamic State jihadists and the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) has put Washington in a

difficult position between its Kurdish partners and the government in Ankara.