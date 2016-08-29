Goldins: Liberman not moral defense minister

The family of fallen Israel Defense Forces Lieutenant Hadar Goldin said, Monday evening, "A defense minister who knowingly decides to waive returning soldiers from the battlefield has no moral validity to continue to serve as defense minister of the state of Israel," according to Channel 10 Television. They were responding to word that Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said he would not negotiate with Hamas terrorists to effect the return of Goldin's body and that of soldier Oron Shaul.

The Goldins continued, "We call on the prime minister to make the government's stance on the return home of Hadar and Oron clear to the defense minister and the Israeli public."