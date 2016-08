Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said, Monday, that the bodies of soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul - held by Hamas - will not be returned to Israel because he is not ready to negotiate with a terror organization, according to Channel 10 Television. Speaking to reporters during a tour of Bedouin areas in southern Israel, he said, "Nobody must think that terror pays."

Two months ago, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Israel is doing everything to bring the boys back.