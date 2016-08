20:30 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Brussels Airlines takes back halva boycott Brussels Airlines has written to Simona Frankel, Israel's ambassador in Belgium, to say it's retracting its boycott of Achva products, which are made in the Samarian Jewish community of Barkan. The boycott started after an Israeli Arab passenger told the airline Achva's halva was made in "the occupied territories". Full story



