UEFA to probe Beitar fans complaint against Ste-Étienne

The European Union of Football Associations will probe complaints made by fans of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team against Saint-Étienne after the team's loss in the eastern French city last week, in qualifying for UEFA's Europa League, according to Kol Yisrael government radio.

The Beitar fans complained that they were not allowed to bring Israeli flags into the stadium and were greeted by a pro-Arab demonstration. They say Saint-Étienne fans threw things on the pitch and lit flares.