US ahead of schedule in receiving Syrian refugees

The United States said it would welcome its 10,000th Syrian refugee of this fiscal year on Monday, meeting a controversial target amount more than a month ahead of schedule, according to Agence France Presse.

National Security Advisor Susan Rice said in a statement, "On behalf of the president and his administration, I extend the warmest of welcomes to each and every one of our Syrian arrivals, as well as the many other refugees resettled this year from all over the world." She added, "This decision still represented a six-fold increase from the prior year, and was a meaningful step that we hope to build upon."