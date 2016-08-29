Strike looming at the Foreign Ministry?

The workers' committee of the Foreign Ministry sent an urgent telegram to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Monday, attacking a plan to cut millions from the ministry budget, including the dropping of 120 staff positions, according to nrg.

The telegram noted that the foreign service has been suffering from chronic understaffing and decentralization of authority for years, which, they say, has severely harmed Israel's international standing. They called the planned cuts tantamount to destruction of the ministry. Sources close to the subject have said if the workers don't get their way, they could start a strike.