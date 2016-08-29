IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
18:32
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16

Congestion on Highway 38 because of bus

Heavy congestion was reported on northbound Route 38 between the Shimshon Junction and Shaar Hagai, Monday evening, because of a bus that broke down.

Police advised motorists to use alternate routes.



Last Briefs