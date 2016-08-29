18:32 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Congestion on Highway 38 because of bus Heavy congestion was reported on northbound Route 38 between the Shimshon Junction and Shaar Hagai, Monday evening, because of a bus that broke down. Police advised motorists to use alternate routes.



