Heavy congestion was reported on northbound Route 38 between the Shimshon Junction and Shaar Hagai, Monday evening, because of a bus that broke down.
Police advised motorists to use alternate routes.
18:32
Reported
News BriefsAv 25, 5776 , 29/08/16
Congestion on Highway 38 because of bus
