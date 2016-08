An arrest warrant could prevent the son of Binyamin Ben-Eliezer from attending his father's funeral in Holon, Tuesday afternoon.

Ophir Ben-Eliezer is wanted for not responding to a summons for questioning by police. His lawyer told Israel Defense Forces Radio, Monday, that a request had been made to allow Ophir to attend but there was no agreement. Attorney Eytan Maoz said, "The problem was with entering [the country] not leaving."