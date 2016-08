Elder statesman Shim'on Peres will be one of the people eulogizing Binyamin Ben-Eliezer at the former minister's funeral, Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 in the Holon cemetery. Also speaking will be relatives, Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog and Chairman Shlomi Groner of the Sayeret Shaked association.

While the funeral will be civilian in nature, it will be lead by a military cantor, reflecting Ben-Eliezer's rank of brigadier general when he retired from active duty in the Israel Defense Forces.