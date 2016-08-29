Supreme Court reduces terrorists' sentences

The Supreme Court reduced, Monday, the sentences of seven Arab youths convicted of throwing rocks at cars on Highway 20, which connects Jerusalem's Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood with Route 443 via the Arab neighborhood of Beit Hanina. In one case, a haredi-religious Jew suffered injuries and required medical attention.

The youths were initially sentenced to confinement of one-to-three years. As a result of their appeal, the high court reduced the sentences between two and nine months and ordered them to pay up to 8,500 shekels ($2,200) compensation. The court said it was taking into account that the defendents with no criminal record at the time of the offense, even though it was a systematic plan of attacks on Jews simply because they were Jews.