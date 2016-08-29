Police are looking for the Arabs who threw stones at the Jerusalem light rail in the vicinity of the northern predominantly-Arab neighborhood of Beit Hanina, Monday afternoon.
No injuries were reported, but one of the train's cars was damaged.
|
16:52
Reported
News BriefsAv 25, 5776 , 29/08/16
Rock attack on Jerusalem light rail
