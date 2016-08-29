IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
16:52
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16

Rock attack on Jerusalem light rail

Police are looking for the Arabs who threw stones at the Jerusalem light rail in the vicinity of the northern predominantly-Arab neighborhood of Beit Hanina, Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, but one of the train's cars was damaged.



Last Briefs