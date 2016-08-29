Russian missile defense arrives at Fordo

Iranian state media said, Monday, that the military has begun deploying the Russian S-300 air defense system around the Fordo underground nuclear facility, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Tehran.

Video footage posted late Sunday on state television's website showed trucks arriving at the idled uranium-enrichment facility and surface-to-air missile launchers being aimed skyward. Commander Farzad Esmaili of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' air defense force did not tell state TV whether the system was operational, but added: "Today, Iran's sky is one of the most secure in the Middle East."

