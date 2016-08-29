16:02 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Liberman: Azaria is innocent until proven guilty Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said, Monday, that courts and not the media determine if someone is convicted of a crime. Liberman spoke to reporters during a tour related to regulation of Bedouin communities in the Negev. Regarding the case of Elor Azaria, accused of killing a wounded terrorist, and soldiers from the haredi Netzah Yehuda battalion, who shot an unarmed Arab who ran at their position, he said, "As long as one is not convicted, he's not guilty and that includes Elor Azaria and that soldier from Netzah Yehuda." Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs