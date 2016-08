15:41 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Pentagon: Stand down, Kurds, Turks Read more



As the United States-backed Kurds and the invading Turks continue to scrap to the west of the Euphrates River in Syria, the Pentagon tries to take tensions down. ► ◄ Last Briefs