Additional administrative order against Samarian youth

The Honenu legal-aid organization reports that General Roni Numah of the Israel Defense Forces' Central Command has issued an administrative order placing a 20-year-old resident of Samaria under nighttime house arrest at his parents' home for seven months. He is also forbidden to make contact with about 40 people.

The youth has already been placed under administrative detention and administrative house arrest. A few months ago he finished another nighttime house arrest and an order distancing him from Judea and Samaria was recently extended.