  Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16

Radical Palestinian organization: Boycott local elections

A radical Islamic Palestinian Arab organization on Sunday issued a statement expressing opposition to the upcoming local elections slated for the Palestinian Authority (PA)-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria and in Gaza.

The organization argued in its statement that democracy was created by the West as a means to subjugate people, especially Muslims, and that the Palestinian Authority was established to serve the western-Zionist-Crusader enterprise in Muslim countries and particularly in “Palestine”.



