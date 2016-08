05:47 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 US envoy's son has bar mitzvah at his ancestors' shul in Prague Read more



U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic celebrates son’s bar mitzvah in synagogue that his ancestors attended before the Holocaust. ► ◄ Last Briefs