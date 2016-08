04:32 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Anti-Semitic graffiti found across from Lakewood yeshiva Read more



Several swastikas and other anti-Semitic messages spray-painted on equipment at a playground across the street from yeshiva in Lakewood, NJ. ► ◄ Last Briefs