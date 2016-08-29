01:43 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Soccer: Beitar Jerusalem and Kiryat Shmona end in draw The Beitar Jerusalem and Ironi Kiryat Shmona soccer teams on Sunday night finished their game in a 2-2 tie. The game, played at Jerusalem's Teddy Stadium, was part of the second week of the Israeli Premier League.



