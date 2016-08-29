IsraelNationalNews.com

Soccer: Beitar Jerusalem and Kiryat Shmona end in draw

The Beitar Jerusalem and Ironi Kiryat Shmona soccer teams on Sunday night finished their game in a 2-2 tie.

The game, played at Jerusalem's Teddy Stadium, was part of the second week of the Israeli Premier League.



