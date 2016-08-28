Two people were injured, one moderately and one lightly, in a car accident near the Horashim interchange on Highway 6 on Sunday night.
Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victims and then evacuated them to the hospital.
Two injured in accident on Highway 6
