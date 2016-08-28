IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
23:45
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16

Two injured in accident on Highway 6

Two people were injured, one moderately and one lightly, in a car accident near the Horashim interchange on Highway 6 on Sunday night.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victims and then evacuated them to the hospital.



Last Briefs