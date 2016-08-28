Islamist extremist group: Boycott PA elections

An extremist Islamist group has expressed opposition to the upcoming local elections in the Palestinian Authority. The group claims democracy was created by the West as a way to enslave people, especially the Muslims, and the PA was created to serve the Western Zionist-Crusader enterprise in Muslim lands and the heart of the people in the area of "Palestine". In fact, it is claimed, the PA plays the role of the military governor of the occupation in Judea, Samaria and Gaza.

The organization claims the Oslo Accords are not based on Islam, cancelled Islamic holy war (jihad) and gave the enemy legitimacy for the occupation of "Palestine", based on United Nations resolutions. It said the jihadist role of liberating "Palestine" from the Jews has been exchanged for the humanitarian role of dispensing food and medecine. In calling for a boycott of the elections, it says Islamic law is the way of life that includes political matters.