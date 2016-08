22:23 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 MK Yonah:I didn't find a peace lover in the Mukataa Read more



MK Yonah met with Chairman Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah and reported that he wishes to repair the trust between the leaderships, but there is no peace partner. ► ◄ Last Briefs