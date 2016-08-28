JNF Head: Fouad worked to unite sectors of society

Chairman Danny Atar of the Jewish National Fund (Keren Kayemet L'Yisrael) eulogized former defense minister Binyamin (Fouad) Ben-Eliezer, Sunday evening. He said, "Fouad Ben-Eliezer was not only a [Labor] party member, but also a dear personal friend who greatly assisted in all his functions and in particular, as Minister of Housing and Minister of Defense, communities in the Gilboa Regional Council, which I had the honor to head for 21 years."

Atar also said, ''Fouad was a courageous soldier and commander who acted in the service of the state out of real love and concern for Israel and the Israeli people." He concluded, "Fouad was a politician, statesman and security-minded man, who was very active in unifying sectors of Israeli society and the Jewish people. I offer condolences the family. May his memory be blessed."