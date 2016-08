21:20 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Eastbound Route 1 congested near Shaar Hagai An eastbound lane of traffic on the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem was closed to traffic, Sunday evening, due to a bus that broke down near Shaar Hagai. Police advised motorists to take alternate routes.



► ◄ Last Briefs