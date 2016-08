Halal Masharka of Hadera died, Sunday, of stabbing wounds he suffered last week, while trying to break up a brawl between members of his family and Jewish youths in the Giv'at Olga area, according to Yedioth Ahronoth. He was 28.

Masharka's body has been sent to the Institute for Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir. A police investigation has not resulted in any arrests.