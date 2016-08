Member of Knesset Yair Lapid said, Sunday, that the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement's calls for a boycott of Israel are anti-Semitic.

Speaking at a pro-Israel rally attended by hundreds - including members of the Swedish parliament - in Stockholm, the Yesh Atid Party chairman said that through its actions and utterances, the Swedish government - especially its foreign minister - are on the wrong side of history and morality today.