Palestinian Media Watch to Scouts: Boot PA on terror

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) asked the World Organization of the Scout Movement, Sunday, that it cancel the six-month-old membership of the Palestinian Scout Association (PSA) after the PSA opened a course for training scout leaders named the "Martyr Leader Baha Alyan Course." Baha Alyan, a former PA Scout Leader, boarded a bus in Jerusalem last October armed with knives and a gun and, together with an accomplice, murdered three Israelis.

PMW's letter says the PSA's choice to present a terrorist murderer as a role model for future scout leaders contradicts the goals and mission of the World Organization of the Scout Movement. Alternately, the letter says, "Should you allow the Palestinian Scout Association to keep its membership in the World Organization of the Scout Movement at the same time as they are presenting a murderer as a role model for future scout leaders, then your organization is effectively a co-sponsor of this terror promoting course."