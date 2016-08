20:14 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Solution to Shabbat Dilemma: Gentile Workers supervised by Jews Read more



Rabbi Yisrael Rosen, head of head of the Tzomet Halachic institute which develops technological solutions to emergency requirements on Shabbat, says a solution can be found under Jewish law for nationally-required Shabbat work not involving the preservation of life. ► ◄ Last Briefs