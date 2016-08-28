Report: PA discusses Russian summit proposal

The Palestinian Authority is discussing Russia's offer to host talks between Israel and the PA on renewing the peace process, according to the Walla! website.

Walla cited the PA's Donia Al-Watan website, which said senior PA official Ahmad Majdalani told Russia's PA envoy Alexander Rudakov, Sunday, that the PA leadership is willing to meet with Israel if it fulfills the committments to which it obligated itself during the previous round of talks. Majdalani accused the government of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the United States of putting up obstacles to international efforts to revive the negotiations.