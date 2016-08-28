Ketzele: Fouad - a lover of the people and the country

Former Knesset member Ya'akov Katz, who chairs the Arutz Sheva group, expressed regret, Sunday, at the passing of former defense minister Binyamin (Fouad) Ben-Eliezer. Ketzele said, "Fouad was a brave man, a lover of the people and the country. My commander in the Sayeret Shaked special forces unit, imbued the unit's officers and soldiers with original initiative, courage and creativity in all the days that the Israel Defense Forces were in their early stages. Even when he was the coordinator of activities in Judea and Samaria, he helped us a lot. When we first went up to the land, almost 40 years ago, he helped us with the first generator, transporting water and never mixed his political views with his military activities."

Ketzele added, "Fuad liked and admired the settlers in Judea and Samaria, even though he disagreed with them politically, so in all his government functions, he was the source and focus of assistance and help. We met him a few months ago at the home of one of the fighters from the unit and we all showed our unconditional love for him. May his memory be blessed."