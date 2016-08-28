Liberman: Fouad was always a human being in every sense

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman issued the following statement, Sunday, following the passing of former defense minister Binyamin (Fouad) Ben-Eliezer:

"The State of Israel and the Ministry of Defence bow their heads with the departure of Binyamin Ben-Eliezer, who was a defense minister and finished his magnificent military service with the rank of brigadier general."

"Ben-Eliezer's contribution to the country's security was great but beyond all the official titles Fouad was always a human being in every sense of the word, with a perpetual smile and friendly slaps of congeniality that were felt long after they were given. We will always remember him with respect and affection."