Magen David Adom ambulance driver Elimelech Karzen told the court in the manslaughter case against soldier Elor Azaria, Sunday evening, that there was nobody at the scene of the killing who could have defused a bomb.

Referring to the neutralized terrorist that Azaria is accused of killing, Karzen said, "At the moment that they identified him as living, they shouted not to get close. There was an atmosphere of danger."