19:03 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 He spent his best years strengthening the Jewish people Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein eulogized former Knesset member Binyamin (Fouad) Ben-Eliezer, Sunday, as follows: "The tremendous contribution of Binyamin Ben-Eliezer to Israel and its security is invaluable. Fouad spent the most and best years for the sake of strengthening the Jewish people in its homeland was an important and dominant voice in our public life for many years."



"Along with his unique sense of humor, His character will long be etched as a unique personality. I bow my head in and send sincere condolences to his family and the many who appreciated him, in my name and on behalf of the Israeli Knesset. May his memory and works be blessed."



