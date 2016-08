18:43 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Peres: Fouad's heart was planted deep in the country Elder statesman Shim'on Peres expressed sadness, Sunday, at the passing of Binyamin (Fouad) Ben-Eliezer. Peres said, "I'll remember Fouad as a courageous soldier and commander in the Israel Defense Forces, as a warm man, loving people, whose heart was planted deep in the soil of the country and the fate of its people. I share in the deep sorrow of the family and many friends who accompanied him through decades."



