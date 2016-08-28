Rivlin: Fouad was full of merit

President Reuven Rivlin reacted to the passing of former defense minister Binyamin (Fouad) Ben-Eliezer, Sunday, by saying, "Fouad was a man full of merit, who gave his best years to defend the state and fortify it. A brigadier general in the Israel Defense Forces, who served as commander of Judea and Samaria and the coordinator of government activities in the territories."

"In his many years as a parliamentarian and minister, he did [things] for the nation and state faithfully and wholeheartedly. On his passing, we will extol his love for this country, his devotion to its security, and all that he gave it for its development."