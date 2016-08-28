18:16 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 PM: Ben-Eliezer served the state for decades Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu issued a statement, Sunday afternoon, expressing condolences and sadness at the passing of former defense minister Binyamin (Fouad) Ben-Eliezer. The statement read, "Fouad served the state of Israel for decades, as a soldier, as an officer, as a public figure and a senior minister. I got to know him and appreciated his contribution and his special character. In my many conversations with him, Fouad expressed his concern and commitment to the future of the country which he loved so much. May his memory be for a blessing."



► ◄ Last Briefs