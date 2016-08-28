Herzog: Ben-Eliezer was a fearless fighter

Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog eulogized former Member of Knesset Binyamin (Fouad) Ben-Eliezer, Sunday, calling him "a lone youth from Iraq, a fearless fighter who finished his military service with the rank of brigadier general and from there an impressive political path to the position of defense minister and chairman of the Labor Party."

Referring to the corruption charges Ben-Eliezer faced, Herzog continued, "I recently had many conversations with Fouad about the cloud that hovered over him at the end of his life and he repeatedly insisted on his innocence. Surrounded by many friends and people who loved him, we part from a man and a friend of many of us over many years."