The remand of the driver of a vehicle allegedly involved in a Saturday-night hit-and-run incident in Jaffa was extended by three days, Sunday.
The 77-year-old pedestrian he allegedly hit died of her injuries Sunday morning.
|
17:31
Reported
News BriefsAv 24, 5776 , 28/08/16
Remand extended for Jaffa hit-and-run driver
The remand of the driver of a vehicle allegedly involved in a Saturday-night hit-and-run incident in Jaffa was extended by three days, Sunday.
The 77-year-old pedestrian he allegedly hit died of her injuries Sunday morning.
Last Briefs