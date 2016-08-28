IsraelNationalNews.com

  Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16

Remand extended for Jaffa hit-and-run driver

The remand of the driver of a vehicle allegedly involved in a Saturday-night hit-and-run incident in Jaffa was extended by three days, Sunday.

The 77-year-old pedestrian he allegedly hit died of her injuries Sunday morning.



