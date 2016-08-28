Firefighters have gained control over the forest fire that broke out, Sunday afternoon, next to the central Israeli moshav of Luzit.
The firefighters are taking final measures to put out the fire and keep it from rekindling, according to nrg.
News BriefsAv 24, 5776 , 28/08/16
Luzit fire under control
