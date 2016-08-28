Soldier questioned in Silwad shooting

Military police investigators questioned, Sunday, the soldier who shot an unarmed Arab who ran toward the soldier's position, Friday, in the village of Silwad, next to the Samarian Jewish community of Ofra. He was under caution of prosecution.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the mentally-ill man posed no threat. The questioning is standard procedure in cases where a shooting victim was not involved in a fight against soldiers. The questioning will address why they shot and what they did before they shot.