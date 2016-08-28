A fire broke out, Sunday afternoon in forest and vegetation areas near the central israeli moshav of Luzit, between Beit Shemesh and Kiryat Gat.
Firefighters from Beit Shemesh were sent to protect Luzit's houses.
News BriefsAv 24, 5776 , 28/08/16
Forest fire near Luzit
