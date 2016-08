16:50 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 'The prosecutor needs to get real.' Read more



In today's continuation of the trial of Elor Azariya, the security commander of Hevron took the stand, and he had something to say to the prosecutor. ► ◄ Last Briefs