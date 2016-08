The Shinui Kivun (Change of Direction) movement plans to put up a tent on the Lebanese border, Monday, to protest the cabinet's decision to shelve the program for developing the north from the state budget, according to nrg.

Shinui Kivun works for encouragement of civilian projects in the Galilee Panhandle (Etzba' Hagalil). The tent will be located in back of the Pri Metullah packing house in Metullah. There will be pickets accusing the government of abandoning Panhandle residents.