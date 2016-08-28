The Trans-Israel toll road (Highway 6) was closed to traffic, Sunday afternoon between the Soreq and Kiryat Gat interchanges, due to a brush fire.
Police and firefighters are operating at the scene.
16:09
Reported
Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16
Fire closes Route 6 between Soreq and Kiryat Gat
