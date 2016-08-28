IsraelNationalNews.com

  Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16

Fire closes Route 6 between Soreq and Kiryat Gat

The Trans-Israel toll road (Highway 6) was closed to traffic, Sunday afternoon between the Soreq and Kiryat Gat interchanges, due to a brush fire.

Police and firefighters are operating at the scene.



