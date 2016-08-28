IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
15:58
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16

Iranian nuclear negotiator arrested for spying

Iran has arrested a member of the team that negotiated last year's nuclear deal with the international community on suspicion of espionage.

The suspect has been released on bail. The investigation continues.



Last Briefs