Iran has arrested a member of the team that negotiated last year's nuclear deal with the international community on suspicion of espionage.
The suspect has been released on bail. The investigation continues.
News BriefsAv 24, 5776 , 28/08/16
Iranian nuclear negotiator arrested for spying
