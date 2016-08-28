World Cup opener moment of silence for quake victims

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev wrote to the Israel Football Association Sunday, asking that there will be a moment of silence for victims of last week's earthquake in Italy before the September 5th opening game of qualifying for soccer's World Cup, in which Israel will host Italy at Haifa's Sami Ofer Stadium.

Regev said the gesture would be "in solidarity with the terrible tragedy that struck Italy and the need to express the sharing of the state of Israel in the sorrow of the [bereaved] families and the Italian people as a whole,"