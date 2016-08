13:52 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Watch: When Avraham Fried met Hanan Ben-Ari Read more



Arutz Sheva sits down with the American and Israeli super-stars ahead of their big bash summer concert. ► ◄ Last Briefs